Mark Ronson to remember DJ life in New York in upcoming book

Mark Ronson

Before he worked with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and many others, Mark Ronson was a teenage DJ in 1990s downtown New York, a place and time he will look back on in an upcoming book.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter has a deal with Grand Central Publishing for 93 ‘Til Infinity, which is scheduled for 2023.

Ronson said he will write a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration, centring the narrative on favourite venues and events.

“Before smartphones hit the dancefloor and bottle service & VIP banquettes shrunk the club, in the 90’s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching – ascending hip hop moguls, artists, hustlers, models, posers, dancers and hard-working 9 to 5’ers all rubbing shoulders with each other,” Ronson said in a statement.