Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail

Subway Shooting

The man charged over the Brooklyn subway attack has been ordered to be held without bail, with prosecutors saying he terrified the “entire city”.

Frank James was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, a day after the New York attack, and made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday.

Authorities say he unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters, shooting 10 people.

A police officer stands watch at the entrance of 36th Street Station (Kevin Hagen/AP)

All were expected to survive.

Investigators are continuing the examine the 62-year-old’s possible motive.

James is charged with a federal terrorism offense, which pertains to violent attacks on mass transit systems.