Couple drop petition for restraining order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller

World News

According to court documents, a judge dismissed the case after the couple requested it.

A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known for playing The Flash in Justice League films.

According to court documents, a judge dismissed the case on Monday after the couple requested it.

William Dean, a lawyer who represents the couple, declined comment on why his clients no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in Hilo, the Big Island town where Miller was arrested for allegedly harassing patrons at a karaoke bar.

A judge had granted the restraining order petition, saying it was needed to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing for Wednesday.

Ezra Miller attending a photocall for the film Justice League
Ezra Miller attending a photocall for the film Justice League (Matt Crossick/PA)

It is unclear if the hearing will be held now that the case is dismissed.

A hearing is scheduled for April 26 on Miller’s arrest.

There is also a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in a separate case involving an alleged traffic violation for Miller in Hilo.

Francis Alcain, Miller’s Hilo lawyer for all three cases, declined to comment on Tuesday.

