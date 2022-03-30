Notification Settings

Joe Biden to send £380m more in direct aid to Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

The US president spoke to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during a 55-minute call.

Joe Biden has announced that the US will dispatch another 500 million dollars (£380 million) in direct aid to Ukraine, the latest help for Kyiv as the Russian invasion grinds on.

The White House said in a statement that Mr Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a 55-minute call on the latest developments in the war that the aid was on its way.

The US Congress earlier this month approved spending up to 13.6 billion dollars (£10.3 billion) in humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine.

The Biden administration had already dispatched 2 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) of that total before Wednesday’s announcement.

