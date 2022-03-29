Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital

World NewsPublished:

The move appears to be the first concession made by Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine began more than a month ago.

Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War

Russia’s deputy defence minister said Moscow has decided to “fundamentally cut back” operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust” in talks aimed at ending the fighting.

Alexander Fomin’s statement comes after another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul.

The move appears to be the first major concession the Russians have made since the invasion of Ukraine began more than a month ago.

The Ukrainian general staff of the military said earlier it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News