Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New York City planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

World NewsPublished:

Mayor Eric Adams said authorities will ‘place people in healthy living conditions’.

Homeless camp in New York
Homeless camp in New York

New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on the streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.

Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday.

It comes a month after he announced a push to remove homeless people from the city’s sprawling subway system in response to assaults and other aggressive behaviour.

“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” he told the Times.

“I’m telling my city agencies to do an analysis block by block, district by district, identify where the encampments are, then execute a plan to give services to the people who are in the encampments, then to dismantle those encampments.”

Mr Adams did not say where people living in the encampments would go, and acknowledged officials cannot force anyone to go to a homeless shelter. He expected the effort to begin within two weeks.

Homelessness in New York City
A homeless person sleeps under a blanket outside an Old Navy store window display in New York (AP)

“We can’t stop an individual from sleeping on the street based on law, and we’re not going to violate that law,” he said.

“But you can’t build a miniature house made out of cardboard on the streets. That’s inhumane.”

In its most recent estimate in January 2021, the city said about 1,100 people were living in parks and on the streets – a number seen by many advocates as an undercount. Most of the roughly 50,000 homeless people in the city stay in shelters.

People who are homeless and their advocates have said removing street encampments only results in people moving from one spot to another.

An increasing number of cities across the country including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC, have been removing encampments and taking other steps to address homelessness that would have been unheard of years ago.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News