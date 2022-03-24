Notification Settings

Ethiopia announces ‘humanitarian truce’ in war-ravaged Tigray

World NewsPublished:

Officials said the action is necessary to allow unimpeded relief supplies into the area.

East Africa Hunger Crisis

Ethiopia’s government has announced an “indefinite humanitarian truce” in its war-ravaged Tigray region, saying the action was necessary to allow unimpeded relief supplies into the area.

“The government calls upon the donor community to redouble their generous contributions to alleviate the situation and reiterates its commitment to work in collaboration with relevant organisations to expedite the provision of humanitarian assistance to those in need,” authorities said.

The government statement said Tigray’s forces must reciprocate the truce for the humanitarian situation to improve in the region.

It urged fighters loyal to Tigray’s fugitive leaders “to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighbouring regions”.

Ethiopia’s government has faced growing international pressure to ease restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid into Tigray.

Russia Ukraine War Wheres the Wheat
An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to waiting families (Ben Curtis/AP)

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war in November 2020.

In June, Ethiopia’s government cut off almost all access to food aid, medical supplies, cash and fuel in Tigray.

The United Nations World Food Programme warned earlier this year that three-quarters of Tigray’s population of 6 million are “using extreme coping strategies to survive” and more than a third “are suffering an extreme lack of food”.



