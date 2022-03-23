Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 85

Obit Albright

Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state, has died of cancer aged 85, her family said.

President Bill Clinton chose Ms Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996 and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of US government.

She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

Then President Bill Clinton confers with US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (Jerome Delay/AP)

“She was surrounded by family and friends,” her family announced on Twitter. “We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”

Ms Albright remained outspoken through the years.