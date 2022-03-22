Notification Settings

Suspect shot after four Israelis killed in stabbing attack – police

World NewsPublished:

Armed residents shot the attacker dead in Beersheba.

The scene of the attack
The scene of the attack

A knife-wielding Arab man killed four people and seriously wounded two others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba before he was killed by armed residents, police said.

Officers said the attacker drove his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a swathe of the city centre.

Amateur video footage posted online appeared to show armed bystanders shooting and killing the attacker at the scene.

Israeli police chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters at a press briefing at the scene that the incident was “an abominable killing spree by a terrorist known to security services” who had previously served prison time. He said that the attacker appeared to have acted alone.

Mr Shabtai declined to comment further on the suspect. But Israeli media identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Arab man from the nearby Bedouin town of Hura.

Israel Palestinians
The man killed several people in the incident before he was shot by armed residents (AP)

He was reportedly imprisoned for four years after admitting he intended to join the so-called Islamic State group in Syria in 2015.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement of condolences to the families of the victims and said “we will work with a heavy hand against those who commit terror. We will pursue and reach those who assist them, too”.

Palestinians have been accused of dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years.

Most of the alleged attacks were carried out by individuals with no known links to armed groups. It is rare for such attacks to be committed by Palestinian citizens of Israel, however.

