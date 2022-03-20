South Korea’s new president to move office to central Seoul

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea’s president-elect has announced plans to abandon the current mountainside palace of Blue House and establish his office in central Seoul as part of efforts to better communicate with the public.

Relocating the presidential office was one of Yoon Suk Yeol’s main campaign promises. The conservative former top prosecutor, whose single five-year term begins on May 10, said the location and design of the Blue House have fed criticisms that South Korean presidents are cut off from the public and wield excessive power.

At the Blue House, offices for presidential advisers and other officials, as well as the press room, are not in the same building where the president works.

At a televised news conference on Sunday, Mr Yoon said he will move the presidential office to the Defence Ministry compound in central Seoul and that he will begin his term there.

South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol shows a bird’s eye view of his planned relocation of the presidential office (Jung Yeon-je/AP)

He said Defence Ministry officials will be moved to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) building at the compound, and JCS staff will transfer in phases to a war command centre near Seoul.

Mr Yoon said a massive public park will be established near the new presidential office and ordinary citizens will be able to look at his office from there at a close distance. He said he also plans to establish a press centre at the new presidential office and meet journalists there frequently.

According to Mr Yoon’s plans, the current Blue House will be open to the public as a park on his inauguration day. He said he will collect public opinions to determine the name of the new presidential office.

Critics of his plan have said other tasks require more urgent attention, such as surging Covid cases, the North Korean nuclear threat, and diverse economic woes. They also say the relocation could inconvenience the public and require excessive spending.

People watch a TV screen showing the live broadcast of Yoon Suk Yeol as he outlined his relocation plans (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Outgoing liberal President Moon Jae-in had earlier also promised to move out of the Blue House but cancelled the plans after failing to find a site for the new office.

Mr Yoon said he is aware of concerns about the relocation, but said if he starts his term at the Blue House, which critics have called “a symbol of imperial power”, it will become harder to move out of it.

“I know relocating the presidential office isn’t an easy thing,” he said. “But if I back down on a promise with the people again, no other future president would attempt to do it.

“I’ve made this decision for the future of the country.”