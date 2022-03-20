Chernobyl workers replaced after marathon stint following Russian takeover

A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Management of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, said that 50 staff members who had been on the job since the plant was seized by Russian forces on February 24 have been rotated out and replaced.

Officials had repeatedly expressed alarm that the staff were suffering from exhaustion after weeks of forced, unrelieved work.

Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units exercise as they simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl plant (Mykola Tymchenko/AP)

This endangered the decommissioned plant’s safety, officials added.