Ukrainian journalist ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

Russian security and military forces have been accused of kidnapping a Ukrainian journalist covering the war in the east and south of the country.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office alleged that Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, and the Russian military abducted the journalist of Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske on Tuesday in Berdyansk, an occupied port city in the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The statement did not identify the journalist but went on to say that the reporter’s whereabouts are unknown and a criminal investigation has been launched.

Our journalist Victoria Roshchyna is held captive by the Russian occupiers. She was reporting from hotspots in Eastern and Southern Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war. On March 12, we couldn't contact Victoria 1/3 pic.twitter.com/4728hwDs72 — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 18, 2022

Hromadske on Friday tweeted that they lost contact with reporter Victoria Roshchyna last week.

“As we learned from witnesses, at that time the journalist was in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk.

“On March 16, we learned that the day before (probably March 15), Victoria Roshchyna was detained by the Russian FSB. Currently, we do not know where she is,” the outlet tweeted.