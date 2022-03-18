Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Norwegian photographer arrested in Greece on spying charges

World NewsPublished:

Knut Bry, who was arrested on the island of Lesbos, is due to appear in court on Friday.

Knut Bry
Knut Bry

A 75-year-old Norwegian photographer has been arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos on espionage-related charges and is due to appear in court on Friday.

Knut Bry was working with a local non-profit organization that helps migrants and refugees.

“We are aware of the arrest of a Norwegian citizen on Lesbos. The embassy will offer assistance according to the consular framework,” the embassy said in a statement to the AP.

His lawyer, Haris Petsikos, said Bry would appear before a prosecutor on Friday but would formally present his defence on Monday after being granted time to prepare his case.

“Of course, he does not accept these allegations under any circumstances,” Petsikos said. “We don’t see anything from the case file that is incriminating against him.”

Located near the coast of Turkey, Lesbos was the busiest point of entry into the European Union during the 2015-16 refugee crisis, when hundreds of thousands of people fled wars in Iraq and Syria.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News