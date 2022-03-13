35 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine military base near Poland border

Russia Ukraine War

Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine’s border with Poland on Sunday, killing 35 people.

The attack followed Russian threats to target foreign weapons shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia’s invasion.

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling training facility that is less than 15 miles (25km) from the closest border point with Poland, according to the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region. Poland, a member of Nato, is a key location for routeing Western military aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainians pick clothes inside a cinema turned aid centre in Lviv (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Lviv had largely been spared the scale of destruction unfolding further east and become a destination for residents escaping bombarded cities and for many of the nearly 2.6 million refugees who have fled the country.

The training centre in Yavoriv appears to be the most westward target struck so far in the 18-day invasion.

The facility, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the United States and other Nato countries.

It has also hosted international Nato drills. As such, the site symbolises what has long been a Russian complaint: that the alliance of 30 countries is moving ever closer to Russia’s borders. Russia has demanded that Ukraine drop its ambitions to join Nato.

(PA Graphics)

Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said most of the missiles fired on Sunday “were shot down because the air defence system worked”. The ones that got through killed at least 35 people and injured 134 others, he said.

Russian fighters also fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, 155 miles (250km) from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary, an attack the city’s mayor said was intended “to sow panic and fear”.

The airport, which includes a military airfield as well as a runway for civilian flights, was also targeted on Friday.

Fighting also raged in multiple areas of the country overnight.

Women and children sit on the floor of a corridor in a hospital in Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Ukrainian authorities said Russian air strikes on a monastery and a children’s resort in the eastern Donetsk region hit places where monks and refugees were sheltering, injuring 32 people.

Another air strike hit a westward-bound train evacuating people from the east, killing one person and wounding another, Donetsk’s chief regional administrator said.

To the north, in the city of Chernihiv, one person was killed and another injured in a Russian air strike that destroyed a residential block, emergency services said.

Around the capital, Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for the invasion, fighting also intensified, with overnight shelling in the north-western suburbs and a missile strike on Sunday that destroyed a warehouse to the east.

A woman cries as she says goodbye to a man in Kyiv and boards a train (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Chief regional administrator Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces appeared to be trying to blockade and paralyse the capital with day and night shelling of the suburbs.

He said Russian agents are operating in the capital and its suburbs, marking out possible future targets, but vowed that any all-out assault would meet stiff resistance, saying: “We’re getting ready to defend Kyiv, and we’re prepared to fight for ourselves.”

Talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire again failed on Saturday, and the US announced plans to provide another 200 million dollars to Ukraine for weapons.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov warned other nations that sending equipment to bolster Ukraine’s military is “an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to break his country apart, as well as starting “a new stage of terror” with the alleged detention of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.

“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” he said during his nightly address to the nation on Saturday.

Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy that was trying to reach the battered and encircled port city of Mariupol, where more than 1,500 people have died, a Ukrainian official said.

Ukraine’s military said Russian forces had captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Russian tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-storey apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday.

A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating with eletricity reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lining the corridors.

Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, she said, her scalp crusted with blood.

“No-one was able to save them,” she said.

In Irpin, a suburb about 12 miles (20km) north-west of central Kyiv, bodies lay out in the open in streets and in a park.

“When I woke up in the morning, everything was covered in smoke, everything was dark. We don’t know who is shooting and where,” resident Serhy Protsenko said as he walked through his neighbourhood. Explosions sounded in the distance. “We don’t have any radio or information.”

A resident passes by cars burnt in the Russian shellfire as he flees his hometown Irpin, on the road towards Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Zelensky encouraged his people to keep up their resistance.

“We do not have the right to let up our defence, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said.

Later on Saturday, he reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

The first major city to fall, earlier this month, was Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 290,000 residents.

Mr Zelensky said Russians were using blackmail and bribery in an attempt to force local officials to form a “pseudo-republic” in the southern Kherson region, much like those in Donetsk and Luhansk, two eastern regions where pro-Russian separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in 2014. One of the pretexts Russia used to invade was that it had to protect the separatist regions.

A tram damaged by shelling at a depot in Kharkiv (Andrew Marienko/AP)

Mr Zelensky again deplored Nato’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said the country has sought ways to procure air defence assets, though he did not elaborate.

Nato has said that imposing a no-fly zone could lead to a wider war with Russia.

US President Joe Biden announced another 200 million dollars in aid to Ukraine, with an additional 13 billion dollars included in a Bill that has passed the House of Representatives and should clear the Senate within days.

Mr Zelensky also accused Russia of detaining the mayor of Melitopol, a city 119 miles (192km) west of Mariupol. The Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed calls from demonstrators in the occupied city for the mayor’s release.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Moscow has said it will establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians. Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities, according to the World Health Organisation.

Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open on Saturday, and that about 13,000 people had used them to evacuate around the country.

French and German leaders spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday in a failed attempt to reach a ceasefire.

According to the Kremlin, Mr Putin laid out terms for ending the war.

For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join Nato and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognise the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarise.

The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Nevertheless, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces.