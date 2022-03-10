Notification Settings

First same-sex couple marry in Chile under new law

World NewsPublished:

Engineer Javier Silva and dentist Jaime Nazar have been together for seven years.

Jaime Nazar, left, and Javier Silva in Santiago, Chile
Jaime Nazar, left, and Javier Silva in Santiago, Chile

Two men have become the first same-sex couple to marry in Chile under a law that took effect after years of campaigning by activists.

Engineer Javier Silva and dentist Jaime Nazar have been together for seven years and had previously legalised their status as a couple under a civil union agreement.

They have two adopted children.

Javier Silva and Jaime Nazar with their children
Javier Silva and Jaime Nazar with their children (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

“Being the first to get married in Chile is an honour,” said Mr Silva at the civil registry office in Providencia, a neighbourhood in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

“Now we can say that we are family, that our children have the same conditions and will be able to, we hope, have a better future, that they will not be discriminated against for having two fathers who love each other.”

