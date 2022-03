US border officers find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

Snakes in bags

A man who tried to slither past US border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said.

The truck driver was pulled over for an additional inspection when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on February 25, US Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area”, they said.

Horned lizards found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border (US Customs and Border Protection/AP)

Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego.

“On this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”