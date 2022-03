Firefighters battle two massive wildfires in Florida Panhandle

Emily Homeric, Robert O’Connor and Wandi Blanco pour water on hotspots behind homes in Panama City on Saturday March 5 2022

Firefighters and emergency workers have battled two massive wildfires in an area of the Florida Panhandle that was still recovering from destruction caused by a Category Five hurricane more than three years ago.

The 8,000-acre Bertha Swamp Road fire and the 1,400-acre Adkins Avenue fire threatened homes and forced the evacuation of residents of at least 750 homes in Bay County, Florida over the weekend.

The Adkins Avenue fire destroyed two buildings and damaged another 12 homes late on Friday.

Local emergency official said no homes were destroyed and there were no injuries on Saturday, the second day of battling the Adkins Avenue fire.

A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City (Mike Fender/News Herald/AP)

“No homes damaged. No injuries to residents or responders. Big win for Bay County!” Bay County emergency officials tweeted early on Sunday.

Local authorities said they did not know when residents would be able to return to their homes.

“It is NOT safe to return home at this time. Please be patient as first responders battle these dangerous fires,” Bay County officials posted online.

The county opened a shelter at the Bay County Fairgrounds for displaced residents.

“We understand and recognise that everyone is anxious to go back home, and that it has been a huge inconvenience,” said Valerie Sale, a Bay County spokeswoman.

The Adkins Avenue fire has been burning in Bay County since Friday, forcing the evacuation of at least 600 homes, and was 35% contained on Sunday morning.

The much-larger Bertha Swamp Fire started in neighbouring Gulf County on Friday but spread to Bay and Calhoun counties on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of another 150 homes.

It was 10% contained as of Sunday morning.

Hector Rivera and Wandi Blanco put water on hotspots behind their home (Mike Fender/News Herald via AP)

Fire officials said Florida Forest Service helicopters had dropped more than 468,000 litres of water on the Adkins Avenue fire since Friday, and 25 bulldozers had been deployed to plough fire lines.

“Unfortunately, what we have going on today is almost a carbon copy of yesterday’s weather,” Joe Zwierzchowski, a spokesman for the Florida Forest Service, said onSunday morning.

“We are looking at high, sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. So that’s going to make it a very dynamic situation.”

Hurricane Michael in 2018 was directly responsible for 16 deaths and about $25 billion (£18.9 billion) in damage in the US, and it left behind 72 million tonnes of destroyed trees that have provided fuel for the Bay County wildfires, according to the Florida Forest Service.