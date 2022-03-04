Notification Settings

Zelensky addresses protesters across Europe

World NewsPublished:

Germany Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on European nations to support his country’s fight against the invading Russian military.

Mr Zelensky appeared on video as he addressed thousands of people protesting against the war in several European cities – naming among them Paris, Prague, Lyon, Frankfurt and others.

He asked the big crowds not to be silent about what is going on in his country.

Lithuania Russia Ukraine War
People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

“Don’t turn a blind eye on this,” he said. “Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” he said though a translator.

“If we fall, you will fall,” he said.

“And if we win, and I’m sure we’ll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world, this will be the victory of our freedom, this will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery. And if we win we will become as blossoming as Europe. And Europe will be flourishing more than ever,” he said.

“All of you are Ukrainians today, thank you for this.”

