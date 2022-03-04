Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Turkey offers to broker meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers

World NewsPublished:

Ankara’s foreign minister says Russia’s Sergei Lavrov will attend a meeting in Antalya but was unclear if Ukraine’s foreign minister could come.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, speaks with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, speaks with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Turkey’s foreign minister says Ankara wants to bring Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats together for talks during an international diplomacy forum in the country next week.

Speaking on Friday to reporters in Brussels where he attended a Nato meeting, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has confirmed his attendance at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held in the Mediterranean coastal city between March 11-13.

Mr Cavusoglu said a meeting between Mr Lavrov and Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba could be possible.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (Russian foreign ministry/AP)
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (Russian foreign ministry/AP)

But he added that he was not certain Ukrainian officials would be able to attend.

Turkey, which has close ties to both Ukraine and Russia, has been trying to balance its relations with both.

It has repeatedly offered to mediate between the two.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News