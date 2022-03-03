France’s Emmanuel Macron to seek second term in April election

French President Emmanuel Macron (Francois Mori/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has formally announced he will run for a second term in April’s presidential election.

In a “letter to the French” published on French media websites, Mr Macron said: “I am seeking your trust again.

“I am a candidate to invent with you, faced with the century’s challenges, a French and European singular response.”

Mr Macron had indicated he wanted to run in the election scheduled to be held in two rounds on April 10 and April 24, without formally announcing it until now.

But his initial campaign plans have changed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.