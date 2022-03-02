Russia denies ‘incalculable losses’ during invasion of Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War

Some 498 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, with 1,597 injured, a spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Major General Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday rejected reports about “incalculable losses” of the Russians as “disinformation” and revealed Russia’s military casualties in Ukraine for the first time since the start of the invasion last Thursday.

He said the families of those killed are receiving all necessary assistance.

Maj Gen Konashenkov also said that neither conscripts nor cadets have been involved in the operation in Ukraine, dismissing media reports alleging otherwise.

He said more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and some 3,700 more sustained injuries, while 572 others have been captured by the Russians.