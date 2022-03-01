International Energy Agency moves to bolster oil supplies amid Ukraine crisis

Oil tanker ship SCF Samotlor sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge as it crosses the Bosphorus strait after departing from Russia’s Novorossiysk port, in Istanbul (Francisco Seco/AP)

The International Energy Agency said that all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IEA board made the decision at an extraordinary board meeting of energy ministers chaired by US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Besides the United States, other members of the organisation include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels.

The release amounts to 4% of stockpiles or roughly two million barrels per day for 30 days.