Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ukrainian president says 16 children have been killed in Russian offensive

World NewsPublished:

Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that over 4,500 Russian troops have been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine presidential office/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine presidential office/AP)

Ukraine’s president says 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 have been injured in the Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that “every crime, every shelling by the occupiers bring our partners and us even closer”.

He hailed the sanctions that the West slapped on Russia, saying they have brought the Russian currency down.

Mr Zelensky asked the European Union a special quick path to membership.

Mr Zelensky said that over 4,500 Russian troops have been killed and called on Russian soldiers to lay down their guns and leave.

“Don’t trust you commanders, don’t trust your propaganda, just save your lives,” he said.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News