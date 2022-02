Russian troops enter Ukraine’s second largest city

Ukraine Invasion

Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is under way in the streets, Ukrainian authorities have said.

Oleh Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Ukrainian forces are fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

Ukrainian troops walk past a deactivated Russian military multiple rocket launcher on the outskirts of Kharkiv (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Russian troops approached Kharkiv, which is located about 12.4 miles (20km) south of the border with Russia, shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

But until Sunday, they had remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city, while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.

Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning in the street.

The view from an apartment in a high-rise building which was struck by a missile in Kyiv on Saturday (@nabihbulos/Nabih Bulos/Los Angeles Times/AP)

Earlier, Russia unleashed a wave of attacks targeting Ukrainian airfields and fuel facilities.

Huge explosions lit up the sky early on Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.

Flames billowed into the sky before dawn from an oil depot near an air base in Vasylkiv, where there has been intense fighting, according to the town’s mayor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said there was another explosion at the civilian Zhuliany airport.

Mr Zelenskyy’s office also said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, prompting the government to warn people to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze.

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” the president vowed.

Terrified men, women and children sought safety inside and underground, and the government maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the streets.

Children who fled Ukraine play on the floor of an event hall in a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

More than 150,000 Ukrainians fled for Poland, Moldova and other neighbouring countries, and the United Nations warned the number could grow to four million if fighting escalates.