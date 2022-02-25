SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from California

Test bid to reuse space rocket

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Friday and carried 50 more satellites into orbit for the Starlink internet constellation.

A SpaceX webcast showed the rocket’s upper stage deploying the satellites a little over an hour after the 9:12am lift-off from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Deployment of 50 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/3uuAMNxrHC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 25, 2022

The satellites will use their own thrusters to move into their operational orbits over a period of weeks.

The first stage successfully landed on a “droneship” in the Pacific Ocean. It was the fourth successful launch and landing of the reusable booster.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.