Officials say Ukraine no longer in control of Chernobyl site

Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where forces had waged a fierce battle with Russian troops, a presidential adviser says.

Myhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press that Ukrainian authorities did not know the current condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

“After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe,” he said.

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armoured personnel carriers (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced several hours earlier that Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

A nuclear reactor at the plant 80 miles north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe.