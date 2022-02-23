Notification Settings

Ukraine’s president in plea for peace as he warns of cost of war with Russia

World NewsPublished:

Volodymyr Zelensky said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Wednesday but the Kremlin remained silent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Presidential Office/AP)
Ukraine’s president is rejecting Moscow’s claim that his country poses a threat to Russia and warns that a looming Russian invasion could cause tens of thousands of deaths.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made the comments in a video address early on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)
Speaking emotionally in Russian, he said: “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace.

“But if we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back.”

Mr Zelensky said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Wednesday but the Kremlin remained silent.

