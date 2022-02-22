European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions

France EU

The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package, approved on Tuesday, “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot”.

The decrees by President Putin ordering a so-called peacekeeping mission into the so-called Donetsk & Luhansk people’s republics is another outright aggression against Ukraine, a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty The @UN Security Council should convene ASAP — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 21, 2022

Mr Borrell said the sanctions would affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

He says the package will also affect Russia’s financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets.