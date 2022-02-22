Emergency meeting called by UN Security Council over Ukraine crisis

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to “maintain the peace” there.

The meeting comes at the request of Ukraine, the United States and six other countries.

Russia, which currently holds the rotating council presidency, has scheduled it for 9pm New York time (2.00am Tuesday GMT). It has not yet been determined if the meeting will be open or closed.

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said in a letter to his Russian counterpart that Kyiv is requesting the urgent meeting because Mr Putin’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the UN Charter and a 2014 UN General Assembly resolution.