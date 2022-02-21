Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex

German fire

A huge fire broke out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen early Monday, and three people were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities said.

The fire service said that about 100 people were evacuated from the building, roughly the number of people who lived there, news agency dpa reported.

About 100 people were evacuated from the complex (KDF-TV/dpa via AP)

About 150 officers were dispatched to fight the fire.