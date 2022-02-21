Putin recognises separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Russia Belarus Military Drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — a move that will severely ratchet up tensions with the West.

The decision increases fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment and use skirmishes as a pretext for an attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Putin’s announcement comes after a meeting of the presidential Security Council and paves the way for Russia to openly send troops and weapons to the long-running conflict pitting Ukrainian forces against Moscow-backed rebels.