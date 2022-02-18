TV producer shot dead by thieves in Karachi

A car with a bullet hole in the windscreen

Thieves on a motorcycle have shot and killed a TV producer when he tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi.

Athar Mateen, who worked for the SAMAA news channel, was heading home after dropping off his children at school when he saw the two men snatching something from a passer-by, police officer Nasir Aftab told reporters.

Mr Mateen rammed his car into their motorcycle but one of them managed to open fire, killing him. The thieves then fled the scene.