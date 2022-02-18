Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

Election 2022 Trump Endorsements

The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information.

The National Archives and Records Administration said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

Donald Trump holds up papers (Alex Brandon/AP)

In a response to a letter sent on February 9 to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Mr Trump took government records with him to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House politicians had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter.