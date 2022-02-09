Notification Settings

Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for Covid-19

World NewsPublished:

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has mild symptoms, while Spain’s royal household said the ‘overall health’ of King Felipe VI is fine.

Denmark's Queen Margrethe
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe

The queen of Denmark and the king of Spain have both tested positive for coronavirus, their respective royal houses announced on Wednesday.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, 82, has mild Covid-19 symptoms and has isolated herself in the Copenhagen palace where she lives, the palace said.

Margrethe tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening and cancelled a planned vacation in Norway that was set to begin on Wednesday, the royal household said.

The announcement came weeks after Margrethe marked her 50 years on the throne of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy. Some of the planned festivities were postponed until September due to the pandemic.

However, the queen participated in some jubilee events this month, including a wreath-laying at the grave of her parents at Roskilde Cathedral, where Danish royals have been buried since 1559. She also met with the government and attended a reception at Parliament.

Virus Outbreak Spain’s King
Spain’s King Felipe VI (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Like Margrethe, Spain’s King Felipe VI was vaccinated against coronavirus. The 54-year-old monarch was tested for the virus after he developed “mild symptoms” of Covid-19, the royal house said.

It added that his “overall health” was fine and he will remain in isolation for seven days, following national health protocols. The royal house said that Queen Letizia has not shown any symptoms.

With 90% of its population over age 12 years old having received at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, Spain is starting to roll back health restrictions as the latest surge driven by the Omicron variant ebbs.

