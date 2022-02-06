Podcaster Joe Rogan apologises for racial slur after video surfaces

Joe-Rogan-Apology

The American podcaster Joe Rogan has apologised after a video compilation surfaced that showed him using a racial slur in clips of episodes spanning 12 years.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter India.Arie posted the compilation on Instagram and announced she was removing her music from Spotify’s streaming service.

Spotify is facing growing discontent from artists over Rogan’s podcast, for which it reportedly paid more than 100 million dollars (£74 million). Last month, musician Neil Young removed his music over concerns that Rogan was magnifying vaccine scepticism.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Rogan, who hosts a podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience, said his use of the N-word in the compilation Arie posted was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly”. But he said the clips were “taken out of context”.

Neil Young has removed his music from Spotify over concerns podcaster Joe Rogan was magnifying vaccine scepticism (Cabage/Invision/AP)

“It’s not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner,” he said during the six-minute video on his Instagram account. “I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist.”

He did not specify which years he used the racial slur.

Rogan also addressed a clip from his podcast 11 years ago in which he talked about going to a cinema in a black neighbourhood to see Planet Of The Apes.

“I was trying to make the story entertaining, and I said we got out and it was like we were in Africa. It’s like we were in Planet Of The Apes,” Rogan said.

He said he was not trying to be racist but realised it was “an idiotic thing” to say. He said he deleted the podcast but someone must have saved the clip.

In her video, Arie said even if some of Rogan’s conversations were taken out of context, “he shouldn’t be uttering the word”.

Rogan’s apology comes as Spotify is promising to combat the spread of Covid-19 misinformation as part of a damage-control campaign sparked by Young.

Spotify has said it will soon add a warning before all podcasts that discuss Covid-19, directing listeners to factual information from scientists and public health experts.

Spotify garnered 31% of the 524 million worldwide music stream subscriptions in the second quarter of 2021, more than double that of second-place Apple Music, according to Midia Research.

Many musicians complain that Spotify does not pay enough for their work.

Arie said on her video that Spotify is built on the back of the music streaming business and that it uses that money to reward Rogan in a lucrative deal. She said she doesn’t want to generate money that pays for the podcaster.

“Just take me off,” she said.