Olympic organisers address complaints about isolation hotels

Beijing Olympics

Olympic organisers are addressing complaints about isolation conditions for athletes who test positive for Covid-19 and say they are working to ensure they have clean rooms, better food and access to training equipment and the internet.

“These are exactly the kind of things we have to address. It’s a duty. It’s a responsibility. We have to make sure that the expectations are met,” said Christophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee’s executive director for the games.

Mr Dubi said organisers will work to ensure “everything is perfect” for athletes waiting to be released.

Han Zirong of the Beijing Organising Committee also noted that athletes who test positive will now be able to order food from the Olympic Village and have it delivered to their isolation rooms.

As part of China’s efforts to prevent the virus from spreading during the Games, everyone in the so-called Olympic bubble has to take daily PCR tests.

Those who are confirmed to be positive go to an isolation facility until they are cleared for discharge, either through negative tests or a review by a panel of medical experts.

Mr Dubi’s comments came after complaints about the hotels where athletes must isolate. The German delegation called the situation “unreasonable” and said rooms should be bigger and cleaner after Eric Frenzel, a three-time gold medallist in Nordic combined, tested positive.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova said she could not stomach most of the food she was given and survived mainly on a few pieces of pasta.

Soon after the Instagram post, a team representative posted a picture showing what he said was improved food, including salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yoghurt.