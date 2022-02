WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to Covid pandemic

Hans Kluge

The director of the World Health Organisation’s Europe office said on Thursday the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.

Dr Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a “singular opportunity” for countries across Europe to take control of Covid-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunisation due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus’s tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the Omicron variant.

“This period of higher protection should be seen as a cease-fire that could bring us enduring peace,” he said.

As the winter subsides in much of Europe in the coming weeks, when the virus’s transmission naturally drops, Dr Kluge said the upcoming spring “leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquillity and a much higher level of population defence against any resurgence in transmission..”

Even if another variant emerges, Dr Kluge said, health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunisation and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions.

He said, however, this demands “a drastic and uncompromising increase in vaccine-sharing across borders”, saying vaccines must be provided to everyone across Europe and beyond.

But I remain optimistic that if we use the circumstances before us, we have the opportunity to experience more stable days ahead – a time when we will be able to not only manage #COVID19, but also have the capacity to address other urgent health priorities. @hans_kluge — WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) February 3, 2022

Scientists have repeatedly warned that unless the majority of the world’s population is vaccinated, any opportunities for Covid-19 to keep spreading means it could mutate into deadlier and more transmissible forms.

Numerous countries across Europe, including Britain and Denmark, have dropped nearly all their coronavirus restrictions after saying that Omicron has peaked. Others, including Spain, are now considering whether to consider Covid-19 to be an endemic problem that might be handled more like seasonal flu.

At WHO’s Geneva headquarters, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world as a whole is still far from exiting the pandemic.

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines — and because of Omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity — preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary,” Dr Tedros said on Tuesday. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The agency has said even countries with high levels of vaccination should not succumb to political pressure and release all of their coronavirus measures at once.