Four charged over The Wire actor’s overdose death

Four men have been charged over the overdose death of US actor Michael K Williams.

US Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in Manhattan federal court over a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on The Wire.

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication on September 6.