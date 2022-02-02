Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Dolly Parton and eminem

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for induction, including Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Kate Bush (Trevor Leighton/PA)

Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time.

Eminem, who will play the Super Bowl half-time show on February 13 with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony later in the year.

“This year’s ballot recognises a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall.

Duran Duran (Niall Carson/PA)

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago before they are eligible for induction.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for their support over the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.