Man held after ‘crashing into Taylor Swift’s building and trying to get inside’

Taylor Swift

A man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s apartment building in New York City and trying to gain entry, police said.

Morgan Mank, 31, from Virginia, was arrested on Thursday morning after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighbourhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry.

The spokesperson could not confirm reports that Mank told officers he would not leave until he met the pop superstar.

Mank was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.