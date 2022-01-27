Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defence

World NewsPublished:

Ethan Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes for the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30.

School Shooting Michigan
School Shooting Michigan

A teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school is to pursue an insanity defence, lawyers said.

A notice was filed on Thursday, according to a summary of case filings available online.

The notice should trigger mental health examinations of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30.

The filing comes on the same day as a new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and Crumbley’s parents over the attack.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News