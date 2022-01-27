Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defence

A teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school is to pursue an insanity defence, lawyers said.
A notice was filed on Thursday, according to a summary of case filings available online.
The notice should trigger mental health examinations of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30.
The filing comes on the same day as a new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and Crumbley’s parents over the attack.