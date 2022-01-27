Notification Settings

Jerusalem blanketed in white after rare snowfall

World NewsPublished:

The holy city’s golden Dome of the Rock was dusted in snow.

Snow covers the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old city (Mahmoud Ilean/AP)
Jerusalem was blanketed in white after a winter storm covered much of the region’s higher altitudes with snow.

Main roads to Jerusalem and its major arteries were shut, and schools and businesses closed for the day as municipal snowploughs worked to clear streets.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands in the snow while praying at the Western Wall (Mahmoud Ilean/AP)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands in the snow while praying at the Western Wall (Mahmoud Ilean/AP)

Israel Police also closed major roads in the mountainous West Bank due to the hazardous road conditions.

Snowfall in the hills around Jerusalem is uncommon, occurring perhaps once per winter.

A winter storm has been battering the eastern Mediterranean, bringing heavy rains and wind to the Middle East.

Istanbul and Athens were covered in snow earlier this week.

