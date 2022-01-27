Notification Settings

Coast Guard finds four more migrant bodies off Florida coast

World NewsPublished:

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

Capsized Boat-Florida

The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies.

The maritime security agency said on Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it does not receive any new information.

Capsized Boat Florida
US Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F Burdian details the search for missing migrants at a news conference (Marta Lavandier/AP)

A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late on Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

