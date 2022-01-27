Coast Guard finds four more migrant bodies off Florida coast

Capsized Boat-Florida

The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies.

The maritime security agency said on Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it does not receive any new information.

US Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F Burdian details the search for missing migrants at a news conference (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.