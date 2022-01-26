Texas man charged with selling gun to synagogue hostage-taker

Texas Synagogue Standoff Services

A Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the Briton who held four hostages inside a synagogue earlier this month before he was shot dead by the FBI.

Henry “Michael” Williams was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities say he sold the weapon that Maisal Faisal Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleysville, Texas, on January 15 and held the rabbi and three others hostage for hours.

Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, Lancashire, held the hostages in the Dallas-area suburb while demanding the release of a federal prisoner.

The FBI shot dead the hostage-taker (Brandon Wade/AP)