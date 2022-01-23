Water cannon and tear gas used at Covid-19 protests in Brussels

Virus Outbreak Belgium

Police have fired water cannons and tear gas in Brussels to disperse protesters marching against Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions.

The march followed demonstrations in other European capitals on Saturday that also drew thousands of people protesting about vaccine passports and other requirements European governments have imposed in the hope of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brussels, demonstrators chanted “Liberty!” as they marched.

White-helmeted police riot officers later sought to disperse protesters, who ignored instructions broadcast over loudspeakers that the demonstration was finished and that they should leave.