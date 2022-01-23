Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

World NewsPublished:

The government said in addition to the deaths, some people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Cameroon Fire
Cameroon Fire

A fire erupted at a popular nightclub in Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital, setting off explosions and killing at least 17 people, government officials said.

The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of players, fans and match officials from across the continent for the month-long African Football Cup of Nations tournament.

It was not immediately clear what had sparked the fire at Liv’s Nightclub Yaouba in the capital’s Bastos neighbourhood. Workers there initially said it was caused by a short circuit.

However, a government statement later suggested that fireworks had ignited the building’s roof, and then the fire spread to areas where cooking gas was stored.

“The tragedy, which was caused by the explosions from fireworks regularly used in these places, first consumed the ceiling of the building and then caused two strong explosions,” government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.

Cameroon Fire
(Themba Hadebe/AP)

The government said in addition to the deaths, some people were injured and taken to the hospital.

“We are still at the level of investigations to find out the names and nationalities of the dead and the wounded,” said government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi.

In a statement, Cameroonian President Paul Biya called for calm and assured players and fans of their safety.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News