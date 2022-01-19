Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation as president marks first year in office

Biden

At a news conference marking his first year in office, President Joe Biden called on the Federal Reserve to do more to fight inflation by pulling back on its monetary boosting of the US economy.

Inflation at nearly a 40-year high has dogged the Biden administration, causing his public support to tumble even as economic growth and hiring has surged.

In our first year in office, we created 6.4 million jobs. That’s the biggest year of job creation in American history. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 19, 2022