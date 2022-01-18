Microsoft buys gaming firm Activision Blizzard for £50bn

Microsoft

Microsoft is buying gaming company Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars (£50.5 billion), gaining access to blockbuster games like Call Of Duty and Candy Crush.

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement on Tuesday arrived with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.