Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

World NewsPublished:

The country has previously issued similar propaganda-heavy statements urging people to rally behind Mr Kim in times of difficulties

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea has urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him “with their lives” as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Mr Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military.

The anniversary comes as North Korea is holding a key multi-day political conference in which officials are expected to discuss how to address difficulties brought by the pandemic and long-dormant diplomacy with the United States.

In a lengthy editorial, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said that North Korea’s military commanders and soldiers must become an “impregnable fortress and bulletproof walls in devotedly defending (Mr Kim) with their lives”.

It also called for building a more modernised, advanced military that serves as a “reliable guardian of our state and people”.

North Korea Kim’s Anniversary
Mr Kim ascended to supreme commander of the military in 2011 (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

The editorial said all of North Korea’s troops and people must uphold Mr Kim’s leadership to establish a powerful socialist country.

North Korea has previously issued similar propaganda-heavy statements urging people to rally behind Mr Kim in times of difficulties.

Some experts say Mr Kim has been grappling with the toughest moment of his 10-year rule due to the coronavirus pandemic, UN sanctions and his own mismanagement.

On Monday, Mr Kim opened a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party to review past projects and determine major policies for next year.

In two days of meetings, he set unspecified development strategies for the country’s rural development, while participants discussed next year’s budget and other agendas, according to state media.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News