Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

Supporters of the Memorial human rights group gather in front of Moscow City Court

A court in Moscow has ruled to shut down another prominent human rights organisation amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian rights groups, independent media and opposition supporters.

The decision to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Centre by Moscow City Court comes a day after Russia’s Supreme Court revoked the legal status of its sister organisation Memorial, an international human rights group that drew international acclaim for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union.

Both organisations had been labelled “foreign agents” in previous years – a designation that brings with it additional government scrutiny and strong pejorative connotations.

In their petitions to shut both groups down, filed to two different courts last month, the prosecutors argued that the organisations repeatedly violated regulations obliging them to mark themselves as foreign agents.

Journalists watch TVs showing hearings at Moscow City Court (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Centre rejected the accusations as politically motivated.

The rulings to shut them down drew widespread public outrage, with crowds of supporters showing up at courthouses on Tuesday and Wednesday despite freezing weather.

Russian authorities have in recent months mounted pressure on rights groups, media outlets and individual journalists, naming dozens as foreign agents.

Some were declared “undesirable” – a label that outlaws organisations in Russia – or were accused of links to “undesirable” groups, and several were forced to shut down or disband themselves to prevent further prosecution.

On Saturday, the authorities blocked the website of OVD-Info – a prominent legal aid group that focuses on political arrests – and urged social media platforms to take down its accounts after a court ruled that the website contained materials that “justify actions of extremist and terrorist groups”.

The group rejected the charges as politically driven.

On Tuesday, Moscow city authorities served another prominent human rights group with an eviction notice.

Lawyer Ilia Novikov speaks to the media in front of Moscow City Court (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

The Civic Assistance Committee that helps refugees and migrants in Russia said officials handed the organisation a document voiding the agreement allowing the use of the space without compensation and ordered it to leave within a month.

“The Civic Assistance will be fighting (this),” the organisation’s chair Svetlana Gannushkina said.

Both Memorial organisations have promised to appeal against the rulings revoking their legal status and vowed to continue their work.